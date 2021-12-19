7,844 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,844 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Devon Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,309 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,744,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $39.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $45.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

In other news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

