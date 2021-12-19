9,100 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Purchased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,000. Moody’s makes up 1.9% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Moody’s by 86.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $393.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $387.60 and its 200-day moving average is $375.82. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Moody's Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

