950 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNOV opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82.

