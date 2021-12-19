AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 29.1% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $133.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,904 shares of company stock worth $34,618,143. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist Securities increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

