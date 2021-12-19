AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading 11.2% Higher

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s stock price traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.23. 82,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,727,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Lo bought 86,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 202,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $2,995,689.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 343,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,150. 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,900,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth about $7,700,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 202.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

