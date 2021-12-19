Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $307.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 1,000,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 27,353 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $150,441.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,153,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,950. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 401.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

