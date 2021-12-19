Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Increased to $433.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $354.00 to $433.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.15.

NYSE:ACN opened at $396.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.20. Accenture has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $413.65. The company has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

