Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Lowered to $31.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Accolade stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.83. Accolade has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.79.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accolade will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 920.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

