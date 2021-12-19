Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Has $454,000 Stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in EZCORP by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in EZCORP by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $405.29 million, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EZPW shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

