Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Has $863,000 Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 16.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 47,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Accuray by 44.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 813,424 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accuray during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Accuray during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Accuray by 119.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 75,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

ARAY stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $439.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 1.87. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.44 million during the quarter. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 6,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $30,973.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brandon W. Green sold 8,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $34,582.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,308 shares of company stock valued at $307,351 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.