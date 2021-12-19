Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 321.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corning by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,859,000 after purchasing an additional 37,933 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Corning by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE:GLW opened at $36.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.