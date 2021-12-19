Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Reduces Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the period. Infinera accounts for approximately 1.7% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Infinera worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Infinera by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,578,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,301,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,515,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $715,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

INFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

