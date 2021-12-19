Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,504 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $556.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $642.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $619.79. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.84.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

