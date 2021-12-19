Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $715.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $770.00 to $715.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.84.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $556.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $642.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Adobe by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp raised its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Adobe by 50.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

