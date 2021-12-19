Adshares Market Capitalization Hits $53.89 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, Adshares has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $53.89 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $2.57 or 0.00005455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00158111 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008876 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,985,066 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.