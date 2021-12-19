Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Gap Up to $84.93

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $84.93, but opened at $87.84. Advanced Energy Industries shares last traded at $86.92, with a volume of 538 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after buying an additional 589,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $61,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 27.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,612,000 after buying an additional 329,988 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $24,261,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 32.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 718,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,946,000 after buying an additional 174,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.