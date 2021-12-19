AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $85.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AECOM has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.87.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,088,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 7.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in AECOM by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 36.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 19.3% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.