Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.29.

NYSE AMG opened at $160.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.33 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,107,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $9,174,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

