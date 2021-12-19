ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGESY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

AGESY stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.74. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $52.11.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.