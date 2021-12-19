AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $17.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.14%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

