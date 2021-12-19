Aion Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. Aion has a market capitalization of $72.74 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,639.42 or 0.99426640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00047596 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.03 or 0.00277191 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.32 or 0.00420661 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00186122 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009710 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009014 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 499,560,483 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

