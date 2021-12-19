Alethea Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alethea Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $204,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Microsoft stock opened at $323.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.75. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $211.94 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

