Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 70.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

