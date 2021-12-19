Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Trimmed by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,389,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,856.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,904.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2,770.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.