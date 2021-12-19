Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,892.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2,737.71. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

