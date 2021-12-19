Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.18

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 445931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

A number of research firms have commented on ALSMY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alstom from €59.00 ($66.29) to €50.00 ($56.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, October 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Alstom alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.