Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $58.81

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.81 and last traded at $58.90, with a volume of 1137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $891,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

