Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

AMADY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $62.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.08. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $58.34 and a 12-month high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $871.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

