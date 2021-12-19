Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,785 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $218.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $152.93 and a one year high of $239.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

