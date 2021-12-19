Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,019 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $619.28 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $604.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

