Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,178 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,257,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock opened at $298.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

