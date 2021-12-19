Amalgamated Bank Sells 27,802 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,802 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $18,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 11.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 24.9% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 44,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 29,520 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in CSX by 89.6% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 21,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 761,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after buying an additional 39,663 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX opened at $35.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.69. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.98.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.