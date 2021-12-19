Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,066 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dollar General by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $20,786,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $222.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

