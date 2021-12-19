Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,262 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 928,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,612,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $168.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $174.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

