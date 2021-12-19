Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its stake in Amazon.com by 551.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

AMZN opened at $3,400.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,452.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,432.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

