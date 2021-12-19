Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Sells $950,859.75 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 5,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total value of $950,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
AMBA stock opened at $180.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.33 and a beta of 1.13. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $227.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.71.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.21.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.
