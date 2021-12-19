Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Sells $950,859.75 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 5,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total value of $950,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AMBA stock opened at $180.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.33 and a beta of 1.13. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $227.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.71.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 536,743 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 23.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.21.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

