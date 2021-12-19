Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05.
Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14.
Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.
Ambev Company Profile
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.