Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ambev by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,005,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,815,000 after buying an additional 288,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ambev by 92.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 1,575,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 137.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 79,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 37.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

