Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) CEO Sells $4,976,670.00 in Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:AEE opened at $86.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $84.77. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 7,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ameren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

