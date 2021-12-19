Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Ameren were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 4.5% in the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ameren by 13.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEE opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

