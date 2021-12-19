American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Up 30.4% in November

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 871,500 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the November 15th total of 668,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE AAT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.65. 1,290,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,914. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.12 per share, for a total transaction of $82,425.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $197,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 91,501 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,240. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. American Assets Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,999,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,905,000 after purchasing an additional 62,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,989,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,164,000 after purchasing an additional 174,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,530,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,067,000 after purchasing an additional 254,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

