American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Raises Dividend to $1.39 Per Share

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.39 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

American Tower has increased its dividend by 72.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. American Tower has a dividend payout ratio of 95.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $278.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.88 and its 200 day moving average is $277.03. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Tower stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.94% of American Tower worth $1,154,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

