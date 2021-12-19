Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,639 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.88% of Ameriprise Financial worth $247,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $294.63 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.83 and a 1-year high of $312.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.38.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.90.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

