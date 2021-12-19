AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Shares Up 3.6%

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.08 and last traded at $31.08. 285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

