AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after acquiring an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 265,951 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $164.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.97.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

