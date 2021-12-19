AMG National Trust Bank Buys 1,428 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.67. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,850 shares of company stock worth $748,882. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.