AMG National Trust Bank Invests $187,000 in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBK opened at $14.88 on Friday. Westpac Banking Co. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.4509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westpac Banking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

