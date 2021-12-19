AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $107.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.73.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

