AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 230,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $42,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

