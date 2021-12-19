Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 2.2% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 79.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Amgen by 30.7% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 5,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Amgen by 3.0% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $222.50 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.37. The company has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

