Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Amphenol by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 8,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Amphenol by 2.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Amphenol by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 346,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,383,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APH stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.32. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

